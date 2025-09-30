— Roman Reigns made his return on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The show’s main event featured a Tornado Tag match between The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker) and The Usos. Just as The Vision seemed to have the upper hand, Reigns stormed the ring to a thunderous ovation. Wielding a steel chair, he smashed Reed and sent him crashing into the crowd before tossing Breakker back into the ring.

That opening gave The Usos the chance to hit a double splash on Breakker and secure the victory.

WWE RAW closed with Reigns embracing Jey Uso as Jimmy Uso stood nearby, visibly conflicted.

This was Reigns’ first appearance since WWE Clash in Paris, where he defeated Reed in singles competition before suffering a post-match beatdown at the hands of Reed and Breakker that sidelined him for a month.

WHAT!!!! THE OTC IS BACK! ROMAN REIGNS HAS RETURNED! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/i2XfiNm8pE — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2025

SUPERKICK FROM JIMMY SPEAR FROM JEY DOUBLE USO SPLASH FROM THE USOS THE USOS BEAT THE VISION 🔥🔥🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gwASTm5Kvz — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) September 30, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

— Asuka and Kairi Sane left their mark on WWE RAW by ambushing both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to close out a heated segment.

The night began with Ripley heading to the ring, addressing last week’s incident where Asuka and Sane blindsided her and SKY. Ripley demanded answers and called the two out. Instead, SKY came down to the ring and admitted Ripley was right about their betrayal, but emphasized that Asuka and Sane were still her family.

Moments later, Asuka appeared on the Tron, dismissing Ripley as “not family” to SKY. She reminded SKY that she was the one who made her a champion, insisting that SKY had forgotten her roots. Asuka ordered SKY to apologize and stand alongside Sane as her student.

Ripley fired back, telling Asuka to “go to hell” and warning SKY that family couldn’t be trusted, sharing that she’d been betrayed before. SKY said she needed time to think and began to exit, but the Empress of Tomorrow and the Pirate Princess struck from behind, storming the ring and attacking Ripley. SKY tried to intervene, only to be blinded by Asuka’s trademark mist.

With SKY incapacitated, Asuka and Sane turned their full attention to Ripley, leaving the Women’s World Champion laid out in the ring as Raw went off the air.

THIS IS MY BRUTALITY! 👿 After getting misted last week by Asuka… MAMI IS NOT HAPPY! pic.twitter.com/EmjTTD3v67 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2025

“KABUKI WARRIORS… COME AND GET ME!” 😡 Rhea Ripley wants to settle things TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Gtsfg7WIW5 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2025

ASUKA JUST HIT IYO SKY WITH THE POISON MIST! 🤮 The Kabuki Warriors are OUT OF CONTROL. pic.twitter.com/7iGIKUUgpy — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2025

— Dominik Mysterio successfully held onto his WWE Intercontinental Championship on this week’s Raw, defeating Rusev in the night’s opening bout.

The match showcased Mysterio’s trademark underhanded tactics. At one point, he struck Rusev with the championship belt, only for the Bulgarian Brute to brush it off. Mysterio then dropped to the mat in an attempt to frame Rusev, but the referee refused to buy it. Frustrated, Mysterio shoved the official into the corner, capitalized with a low blow, and quickly rolled Rusev up for the three-count.

With the controversial win, Mysterio extended his title reign to 162 days, a run that began when he captured the championship from Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match.

There’s a reason they call him “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio… 👀 …and they’ll continue to call him Intercontinental Champion too! pic.twitter.com/kmModddL0M — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2025

— On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, IYO SKY was left blinded after being sprayed with Asuka’s mist.

A backstage segment showed SKY being assisted by two officials as they attempted to help her recover her vision. The roles were portrayed by independent wrestlers Ella Envy and BK Westbrook.

Envy is a former NWA Women’s Tag Team Champion, and Westbrook is a regular competitor for DPW. Both based in North Carolina.