Roman Reigns made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of RAW, unintentionally aiding Seth Rollins in winning his Cage Match against CM Punk. Reigns pulled Rollins out of the cage, allowing him to escape first and win the match.

Afterward, Reigns delivered a stomp to Rollins on the outside of the cage, prompting officials to intervene. Inside the cage, Reigns confronted Paul Heyman, who was consoling Punk, and delivered a spear to Punk, adding more chaos to the situation.

The Rock returned to WWE on the February 21st episode of SmackDown, where he told Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that he wanted his soul. He appeared again the following week before confronting Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer, and John Cena turned heel by attacking the champion. The Rock and Travis Scott joined in on the attack, walking out with Cena. The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming since.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, The Rock posted a video titled “The Final Boss’s POV: Cody Rhodes’s Defiance & John Cena’s Heel Turn WWE Elimination Chamber 2025” on Twitter. The video featured footage from the Elimination Chamber, and The Rock expressed that he enjoyed playing the good guy, teasing that he would see everyone down the road.