A new report from Deadline.com reveals that several actors are currently in negotiations for roles in the upcoming Street Fighter feature film, which is based on the iconic Capcom video game franchise.

Among them are actors Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo.

According to PWInsider.com, another one of the names among those reportedly in discussions is WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. While his exact role in the movie has not been disclosed, Reigns’ potential involvement adds significant star power to the project, and a level of credibility with Reigns being a live action performer for over a decade, and the film obviously featuring a lot of action scenes.

The film is being developed by Legendary Pictures, the studio known for major franchises such as Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. When reached for comment, the studio declined to offer any official statement regarding casting.