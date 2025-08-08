Roman Reigns has had a lot of memorable moments and matches in his legendary WWE career.

But which were his favorite?

The new home for WWE premium live events, ESPN, attempted to get the answers to these questions during a recent interview for the official ESPN TikTok channel dubbed, “Rapid Fire With The Tribal Chief.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where the “OTC1” touches on the aforementioned topics with his thoughts.

On his favorite all-time opponent in WWE: “Favorite all-time opponent? Brock Lesnar. My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him.”

On his favorite all-time moment in WWE: “My 1,316-day title reign. I can’t just pick one, there were so many moments in that. Just that reign alone is unprecedented.”

Brock Lesnar recently made his surprise return to WWE, laying out John Cena after the main event at night two of WWE SummerSlam this past Sunday night, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.