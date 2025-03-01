– A large portion of the WWE NXT video library, with episodes of the show dating back to 2014, are now available to be streamed for free via Tubi TV. As noted, WWE EVOLVE debuts on Tubi on March 5, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday night at 8/7c, head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Saturday afternoon with a video showing fans the walk that talent will make behind-the-scenes at the Rogers Centre and through the curtain to the walk they will make to the ring for their respective matches.

“The walk that every Superstar will make tonight…to the most brutal structure in WWE,” Levesque wrote.

The walk that every Superstar will make tonight…to the most brutal structure in @WWE. #WWEChamber is live tonight from Toronto at 7/6c. @peacock @netflix pic.twitter.com/tHHLU6cPwa — Triple H (@TripleH) March 1, 2025

– In a new IGN video, Roman Reigns commented on the moment where he stopped CM Punk from exiting the WarGames cage at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match last November.

“This is stupid,” Reigns started when looking at a photo of the memorable moment. “But this photo’s good and this moment was excellent. This has real meaning here. Punk can’t do sh*t while I’m around.”