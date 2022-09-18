Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel was made official during a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Speaking with Radio Rahim of SecondsOut, Reigns explained that he had zero familiarity with Paul before he appeared on Paul’s podcast.

“When I’m sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it’s going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn’t know who he was. I’m not a 15-year-old little girl. I don’t watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That’s not what I do. So I don’t have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that’s videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there’s nobody like me,” Roman said.

