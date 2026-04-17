Roman Reigns shares the ring with CM Punk this Sunday at WrestleMania 42, but he’s got his eyes on other up-and-coming talents in WWE as well.

During an appearance on ESPN First Take on Friday morning (see video below), “The OTC” spoke about some up-and-coming talent such as Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On who else he’d like to share the ring with from the talent scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 42: “Oba Femi, no doubt.”

On Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes: “There’s a lot of great young talent. I really like what I’m seeing from Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Carmelo Anthony, no, Carmelo Hayes, sorry, excuse me. And he’s been up for a little while. He’s had a different route than the other guys. So, I’ve really liked the resiliency that he’s shown and he’s torn it up on Smackdown for a while now. So I’m looking for big things from him, too.”

Roman Reigns challenges CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.