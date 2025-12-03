Roman Reigns is one of the best pro wrestlers of all-time.

If you don’t believe it, just ask him.

“The Original Tribal Chief” is featured in a new Fanatics digital video where he played a game that called for him to stop the host when the name of a pro wrestler he thinks is better than him is mentioned.

The former leader of The Bloodline remained silent as top names from the current WWE roster were listed, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and LA Knight.

He spoke up, however, when a certain legend was named.

As the host flew through the contemporaries, the silence remained until finally a name most will have atop their greatest of all-time lists came up.

“The Nature Boy” himself.

Ric Flair.

When the host mentioned ‘Naitch, the former Undisputed WWE Champion stopped his autograph spree dead in its’ tracks, looking up at the camera with an ear-to-ear grin on his face.

All heads must bow.

All tongues must confess.

When it comes to pro wrestling, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is the best.

The rest are all just … the rest.

Roman Reigns’ game with Fanatics hit the radar of the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair, who surfaced via social media to comment on the respect shown to him by one of the top WWE Superstars of the past generation.

“Thank you for the respect, Roman Reigns,” Flair wrote via X in a response shared as a reply to the aforementioned Fanatics video featuring Roman Reigns. “This has to be the biggest compliment I’ve received in years!”

Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE for the build-up to the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, where his team, which included Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso lost to the team of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the annual Men’s WarGames match.

Reigns is rumored to be on course for a main event showdown against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., next April 18 or April 19, 2026. The match will mark the fourth time over the past three WrestleMania shows that Reigns and Rhodes will share the ring, with Reigns winning the first, Rhodes winning the second, and the two competing in a tag-team match along with The Rock and Seth Rollins.

