WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns reached a new landmark in his epic title reign as he has not surpassed 700-days as the top champion in the company.

The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to celebrate the monumental occasion and reminds fans that if they haven’t already, he needs to be acknowledged. His full tweet reads, “For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME.”

For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME pic.twitter.com/HIIwLdGvFc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2022

Reigns latest defense was over Brock Lesnar at last Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event, the third-time in a row he’s beaten the Beast this year. Since winning gold at Payback 2020 he’s retained over a slew of top names including Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Riddle, and more.