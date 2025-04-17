Roman Reigns has revealed that his current WWE contract will come to an end following WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Speaking with Vanity Fair’s Tom Kludt, the longtime WWE main eventer shared that he’s nearing the finish line of his in-ring career. “After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns said. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

The Vanity Fair profile notes that Reigns’ current deal runs through WrestleMania 42, which is set for April 11 and 12, 2026. The article also highlights that Reigns—real name Leati Joseph Anoa’i—acknowledges he’s now “closer to the end than the beginning” of his WWE run.

Reigns has been part of WWE since 2010 when he signed with the company’s then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Over the past 14 years, he has become one of the most dominant and recognizable stars in the industry, often serving as the centerpiece of WWE programming.

Outside the ring, Reigns has dabbled in Hollywood, appearing in the blockbuster Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He’s also attached to a leading role in the upcoming action film Action Force, which is currently in pre-production.

This Saturday, Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania for the tenth time, competing in a high-stakes triple threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk on night one of WrestleMania 41. Despite working a more selective schedule in recent years, Reigns has pushed back on the “part-timer” label in the buildup to the event, stating that he’s still very much a driving force in WWE. “I’m not a part-timer,” Reigns declared. “I’m a full-time cash cow.”