WWE superstar and current Universal champion Roman Reigns was a recent guest on After the Bell with host Corey Graves to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about missing this year’s WrestleMania pay per view, and admitting that he would have worked through his leukemia if he didn’t have an enlarged spleen. Highlights can be found below.

On missing this year’s WrestleMania:

It sucked. It was a two-night event, I imagine I would’ve closed one of those nights. I’m a four-star general and have main evented four WrestleManias. In my head, the fifth star was coming. It would have been merchandised. To not be involved…even the year before, to get healthy again and pretty much rush back, I could have taken a lot more time for myself, but that’s apart of the sacrifice and part of being at the top. You’re constantly thinking about everybody else and your contributions to the business and the company and to keeping up to where it needs to be. That responsibility you’re given and you take when you wear those shoes as the face of WWE. There are only a few guys who understand that mindset and are willing to put everything on the line.

Says he would have still wrestled through leukemia if he didn’t have an enlarged spleen:

I would have kept going. If it wasn’t for my spleen being enlarged and legitimately being endangered for me to have physical contact, I would have tried to keep wrestling if I could have. If it was physically possible for me to go through my treatments and still wrestle, I probably would have, I would have entertained it.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)