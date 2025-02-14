– Roman Reigns spoke about Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in a new IGN video promoting WWE 2K25. While talking about Rollins donning The Shield gear for interference at WrestleMania XL, Reigns referred to Rollins as a “stage five clinger.”

“He’s like a stage five clinger, just holding on because he can’t move on with his life,” Reigns said. “Me, I created so much, a beautiful empire where we have pretty much everything. That’s what they do, they all come back. He’s just holding on.”

– Jim Ross spoke on his latest Grilling J.R. podcast about the mass WWE releases that took place last week.

“Just stay positive and regroup,” Ross said while offering advice to the talents that were cut. “It’s not the end of the world. More opportunities will come. What kills you sometimes is how these talents react to the bad news and how it makes them overtly negative, and that’s not good. Stay positive, stay in shape, improve your game, and hopefully find yourself another landing spot. There’s plenty of landing spots out there. It’s just a matter of finding the right one for you, but it’s certainly not the end of the world. I can say that.”