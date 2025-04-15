In a newly released WWE hype video for WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns didn’t hold back when speaking about his upcoming opponents, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The three are set to clash in a highly anticipated Triple Threat match, headlining the first night of the two-night spectacle.

Reigns said, “They’re both pieces of sh*t. There ain’t no f***ing question — this place runs better when I’m in charge.”

Over the past few years, Roman Reigns has noticeably upgraded his fashion game — especially when it comes to footwear — frequently sporting fresh pairs of Nikes or Air Jordans during WWE appearances.

According to Jey Uso, he’s the one responsible for that transformation. While appearing on the latest episode of “Sneaker Shopping,” Uso poked fun at Reigns for his old fashion choices, recalling a moment from 2015 when Reigns wore loafers to a charity event. He said,

“Hell yeah. Roman, he didn’t even know how to dress for real. If I’m being honest, he knows what’s up. He’s always checking in — ‘Hey, what’s new?’ Man, back then he had those ugly-ass loafers on. Now? He’s rocking Jordans.”

GUNTHER stands out as one of the most successful alumni from the now-defunct NXT UK brand. Ironically, he was once hesitant about both signing with WWE and wrestling in America, believing that the company’s system wouldn’t align with his identity as a performer.

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani, GUNTHER shared that his first contact within WWE wasn’t Triple H — it was William Regal. He said,

“Mr. Regal called me first. I had met him at PWG before — he would always come to PWG.”

Regal’s pitch was straightforward and practical – WWE could be a lucrative opportunity. Still, the “Ring General” was reluctant.

“He just said, ‘Come over, you can make money here,’” GUNTHER said with a laugh. “But I was still stubborn. I said no twice. I never saw myself there.”

His hesitation stemmed from a strong sense of self. GUNTHER wasn’t interested in becoming a character or fitting into someone else’s mold. He said,

“I always thought what I had to offer was me. I’m happy to work on myself and improve, but I was never going to be someone else’s fantasy. I always wanted to stay true to myself.”

That’s where NXT UK came in. The brand offered a compromise that aligned with his vision — an opportunity to work with WWE while remaining based in Europe.

“With NXT, they gave me the opportunity to do that and stay in Europe for a little while,” he explained.

Ultimately, though, the decision came down to both professional growth and financial stability.

“At the end, it comes down to finances too, at some point,” GUNTHER admitted. “As an athlete, you always want to step up to the next challenge. I had done everything I could in Germany and on the indies. New Japan didn’t move, and Ring of Honor had made an offer too. But when you hit a certain age, you have to think about your future and where you can make the most money.”

His final decision was also influenced by trust — particularly in Triple H.

“I had a lot of trust in Hunter and his vision,” he added.

