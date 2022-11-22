WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer about a wide range of topics, most notably on the excellent work the Bloodline has been doing on a weekly basis on WWE programming, how they’ve turned “more chicken sh*t into chicken salad,” and how Sami Zayn is a prime example of elevating the people around him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says one of the responsibilities of being the top guy is to elevate those around you:

That’s one of the top responsibilities of being the top guy is we never work down. It’s only about bringing people up and making them better. Look at all the characters around me. Look at how strong this character is to be able to be the centerpiece of so many amazing talents.

Gives Sami Zayn as a prime example of The Bloodline creating compelling stories: