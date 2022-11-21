WWE superstar and current Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to hype up this weekend’s WarGames premium live event, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related subjects, including his thoughts on his epic title reign that began back in 2020 and shows no signs of slowing down. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hints that his title reign has barely begun:

I’m right in the middle of it. People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We’re in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now. Just wait, man. We’ve done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business. And we’ve done it seamlessly.

Says that fans will respect his reign even more when they give out details of the storyline in 20 years: