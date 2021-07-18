One of the most highly-anticipated WWE matches taking place on tonight’s Money In The Bank pay per view is the Universal title showdown between champion Roman Reigns and challenger, Hall of Famer Edge.

Ahead of their bout Roman send a final message to the R-Rated superstar promising that like at WrestleMania 37, he will be stacked and pinned. The Tribal Chief writes:

No amount of “fight” will prepare you. No amount of “hope” will deliver a win. You will be beaten. You will be pinned. You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER.

See the tweet below.