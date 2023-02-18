Roman Reigns sends a final message to Sami Zayn ahead of their historic Undisputed Universal Championship clash at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Tribal Chief took to Twitter and tells the former Honorary Uce, “Tonight, your city is mine.” Elimination Chamber takes place from Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Zayn cut a passionate promo on last night’s WWE SmackDown, which was also in Montreal, and received a hero’s welcome doing it. He also got back his popular “World’s Apart” theme song that he used in NXT and his early days on the main roster.

