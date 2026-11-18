Roman Reigns has joined the growing list of WWE Superstars paying tribute to The Rock in celebration of his 30-year anniversary with the company.

November 17, 2026 marked exactly three decades since The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, and his fellow Bloodline member took to social media to acknowledge the milestone.

Reigns shared a photo of himself alongside The Rock from WrestleMania XL in 2024, when the two joined forces against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One.

“30 years of The Great One,” Reigns wrote. “Eternal love and respect for The Rock.”

He added, “Thank you for paving the way for so many of us.”

The Rock’s return to WWE in early 2024 initially appeared to be setting up a long-awaited showdown with Reigns. However, fan backlash surrounding the possibility of Rhodes losing his WrestleMania opportunity following his Royal Rumble victory resulted in a change of direction.

Instead, The Rock and Reigns teamed up to defeat Rhodes and Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL.

While WWE has been celebrating the milestone with special merchandise and tributes from several prominent names, it remains unclear whether The Rock will make an appearance at Survivor Series on November 28.

As for Reigns, he is currently preparing to lead The Bloodline into battle against The 946 in a WarGames match at the upcoming premium live event.