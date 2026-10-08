Roman Reigns is doing his part to make a difference in the life of a young WWE fan.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently sent a heartfelt video message to a young autistic fan named KShawn after footage of the boy being bullied began circulating on social media.

Upon learning about the situation, “The Tribal Chief” took time to personally reach out to KShawn, offering words of encouragement and assuring him that he has the support of everyone in WWE.

“KShawn what’s up buddy? You already know who it is, it’s your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns here and I just wanted to drop by, check in on you, man,” Reigns began.

“Good friend, a little birdy told me that you’ve been having a little trouble and there’s some stuff at school, and some of the kids are bullying you. I just want you to know that all your friends here at WWE are with you.”

Reigns continued by acknowledging the difficulties KShawn has been facing while reminding him that he isn’t alone.

“I know it can be tough. Life can be unfair sometimes, it really can, but I just want you to know that we are thinking about you.”

The WWE Superstar then took things a step further, promising to do everything he could to arrange a special experience for KShawn the next time WWE comes to his area.

“Keep your head up, just know that you are the man. You are a good kid. And we know you mean the best, and we just want to reward you for all the support you send our way, and we want you to understand that we are supporting you as well.”

Reigns went on to explain that he hopes to provide KShawn with some of the best seats in the building for an upcoming WWE event.

“So, I’m going to do my very best to make it happen. And whenever WWE is coming near you, you’re going to be at the show. And trust me, you’re gonna have some Tribal Chief tickets. They’re gonna be the best seats in the house.”

The message concluded with Reigns promising to continue checking in on the young fan.

“So, make sure you enjoy yourself. And I’m going to keep tabs on you to make sure everything’s all good, man.”

The touching gesture comes as Reigns prepares for another major championship defense inside the squared circle.

Reigns is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.