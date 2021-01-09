WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants Adam Pearce to enjoy the ride to the Royal Rumble.

On Friday’s SmackDown, after a Gauntlet Match took place featuring Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura, it was revealed that Pearce would be the final competitor.

This led to Reigns and Jey Uso taking out Nakamura then Uso super kicked Pearce only to have Pearce pin Nakamura to become the new #1 contender. Now, it appears that Pearce will face Reigns at this event.

Reigns took to Twitter to send a message to Pearce ahead of the contest:

He tweeted, “Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy. But remember this… You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble #MatchMaker.”