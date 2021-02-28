Roman Reigns quickly beat Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. Bryan was still recovering from winning the Elimination Chamber Match.

Last night on SmackDown, Bryan battled Jey Uso in a singles match, which ended in a double countout. Next week, they will wrestle again with the stipulation that if Bryan can win then he’ll face Reigns for the title at Fastlane.

Reigns sent a message to Bryan by writing, “Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out. #Smackdown.”