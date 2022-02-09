WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he has not been waiting for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

WWE tweeted a clip to promote Goldberg vs. Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 19, billing the bout as being 2 years in the making and 1-on-1 for the first time ever. This is a reference to Goldberg vs. Reigns being nixed from WrestleMania 36 in 2020 due to Reigns taking time off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigns responded to WWE’s tweet and issued a reality to check to Goldberg and any potential challengers.

“I haven’t been waiting for anything. This world runs on island time. Top of the mountain. Head of the Table. And reality check to any one who thinks they’ll take the #UniversalTitle from me. Including you, Bill. #WWEChamber #IslandOfRelevancy,” he wrote.

Goldberg has not responded to Reigns as of this writing.

Goldberg just returned to WWE TV this past Friday on SmackDown, challenging Reigns to the match at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. It’s believed that this will be the only match he works for this run. Reigns is scheduled to defend against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Reigns’ full tweet below:

I haven’t been waiting for anything.

This world runs on island time. Top of the mountain.

Head of the Table.

And reality check to any one who thinks they’ll take the #UniversalTitle from me. Including you, Bill. #WWEChamber#IslandOfRelevancy https://t.co/AGbPPvgNmy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 9, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.