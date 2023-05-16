Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make a rare non-televised live event appearance this weekend in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Crown Complex is Fayetteville has announced that Reigns will be in action on Saturday, May 20 at the WWE house show scheduled for that night. No opponent or match has been announced as of this writing.

The venue noted that this will be Reigns’ first appearance in Fayetteville in more than 4 years. This will be Reigns’ first non-televised live event since his win over current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on March 4 in Toronto.

Reigns has not wrestled since the win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He and Solo Sikoa are booked to challenge Zayn and Kevin Owens for their titles at WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Other matches advertised for Saturday’s show in Fayetteville are Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Bayley and Asuka in a Triple Threat. Imperium, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, The Judgment Day, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio are also advertised.

