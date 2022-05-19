Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to several upcoming shows.

Madison Square Garden announced this week that Reigns has been added to the July 25 RAW, which will be the go-home show for SummerSlam.

Reigns was also added to the following dates:

* July 8 – SmackDown TV in Fort Worth, TX

* July 9 – Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Sacramento, CA

* July 22 – SmackDown TV in Boston, MA

* August 19 – SmackDown TV in Montreal, QC

It was recently reported that Reigns has reached a new agreement with WWE, which will see him work fewer dates. You can click here for the latest backstage update on Reigns’ status and future.

