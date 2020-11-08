WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on tomorrow’s 2020 MTV Europe Music awards. WWE tweeted out the information earlier today writing, “Your #UniversalChampion stays busy. Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!!”

PW Insider reports that WWE recently applied to trademark the names Slamboree, Candy Floss, Bunkhouse Stampede, Battlebow, Superbrawl, and the Match Beyond.