“The OTC” is ready for war.

Heading into the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event on May 31, reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns surfaced via social media with a final message ahead of his ‘Tribal Combat’ showdown against Jacob Fatu.

“You might not like it,” Reigns’ pre-Clash In Italy post began. “But after tonight, you will understand.”

He wasn’t done there.

Reigns explained exactly what will be understood coming out of today’s international premium live event from Turin, Italy.

“I am everything they say I am.”

Roman Reigns defends his title against Jacob Fatu in a rematch of their showdown from May 9 at WWE Backlash: Tampa, with the stakes raised as the two will do battle in a ‘Tribal Combat’ rules match.

The Reigns-Fatu showdown is expected to close the show at WWE Clash In Italy.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

You Might Not Like It

But After Tonight

You Will Understand

I Am Everything They Say I Am#TribalCombat #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/YJQnRcGspF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 31, 2026