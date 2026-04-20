A major WrestleMania 42 main event saw two of WWE’s biggest names collide on the grandest stage.

At WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns went one-on-one with CM Punk in the headlining bout for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns came out on top, capturing a world title for the first time since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The victory marked a major milestone moment in Reigns’ recent run, re-establishing him at the very top of the card.

Following the event, Reigns took to social media with a message directed at Punk.

“Despite all the sh*t you’ve put me through over the years, I can honestly say under those bright lights… we made magic,” Reigns wrote. “I still hate you, but last night will live forever.”

Looking ahead, Reigns is scheduled to appear on Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and has stated he plans to be present throughout the summer.

There’s also growing speculation that a high-profile showdown with Oba Femi could be on the horizon.