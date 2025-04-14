“The Original Tribal Chief” is coming into WrestleMania 41 Week with a “don’t trust anyone” attitude.

To kick off WrestleMania 41 Week on Monday, Roman Reigns surfaced on social media with a special video message ahead of his clash in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19, where he squares off against Seth Rollins and CM Punk, the latter of whom will have his own “Wiseman” Paul Heyman in his corner.

In the video, Reigns spoke about how he should have “tightened his grip around WWE’s neck,” and how he’s learned his lesson and will be heading into WrestleMania 41 this weekend with a “don’t trust anyone” mentality.

“It’s funny how much a year can change,” Reigns stated. “This time last year I was untouchable. I should have tightened my grip around this company’s neck. There was a wise man that taught me diplomacy. ‘You gotta think politically’, I tried to help everyone. Most of them don’t understand what a helping hand really looks like. What that really feels like. What do I get for it? Netflix. TKO. The mainstream. Billion dollar deals and somehow I’m out on my ass.”

Reigns continued, “I lift everybody up and somehow no one’s got enough respect to just be true to their Tribal Chief. My father didn’t agree with me. He used to say, son why do you care if they respect you? Why do you care if they acknowledge your talent and your contribution? Lessons learned.”

The former longtime WWE Champion concluded his message by stating, “We don’t lose. We learn. Don’t trust anyone.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)