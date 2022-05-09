Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The deal will see him work fewer dates for the company going forward. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reigns got fans talking after cutting a promo at Saturday’s live event when he teased that his WWE career was coming to an end as he shifts towards the next phase in his life. He said he wasn’t sure if he would be coming back to Trenton, NJ.

His comments were due to his new deal that will see him work fewer live events and not because he plans to go to Hollywood imminently.

Reigns secured the victory for The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania Backlash last night when he pinned Riddle.