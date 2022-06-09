We noted earlier how multiple sources are now confirming that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is no longer booked for the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on July 3 in Las Vegas. This was speculated on when Reigns and Brock Lesnar were removed from promotional material for the event, but word now is that plans changed for Reigns and Lesnar working the show when Money In the Bank was changed from a stadium show to an arena show. WWE recently announced that the event was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can click here for the previous report on Reigns.

In an update, it was also reported earlier that while Reigns is not booked for Money In the Bank, where he was originally scheduled to face Riddle, he will still be defending the title against Riddle at some point. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Riddle vs. Reigns will now take place on free TV.

It remains to be seen if Riddle vs. Reigns will happen on RAW or SmackDown, but current plans call for the match to air on regular TV. Riddle is set to appear on Friday’s SmackDown to follow-up on the challenge issued on this week’s RAW, so we should know more then.

WWE officials apparently are not worried about Money In the Bank being negatively impacted by Reigns having the night off. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s a feeling within WWE that the men’s and women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Matches can sell the Premium Live Events on their own.

The earlier report linked above also noted that WWE still has plans for Reigns to wrestle Riddle, which is now planned for free TV, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre. The new Fightful Select report notes that a WWE says Reigns is expected to still compete at SummerSlam, which is scheduled for July 31 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Orton vs. Reigns match should be held that night.

After Riddle vs. Reigns on free TV and Orton vs. Reigns at SummerSlam, that leaves McIntyre vs. Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule, which has him missing some TV tapings and non-televised shows. As of this writing, he is still advertised to be at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Reigns has not wrestled since defeating McIntyre at a WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 22. His last TV match came at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 as The Bloodline defeated McIntyre, Riddle and Orton in six-man action. Reigns did recently appear on TV to help The Usos’ defeat RK-Bro to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the May 20 SmackDown, but he’s been taking advantage of the lighter schedule this summer.

