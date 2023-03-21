Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may be taking some time off after WrestleMania 39.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that Reigns is set to take a “significant break after the WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes, perhaps until SummerSlam in early August.

However, it was noted that this break is contingent on if/when Reigns drops the titles, and as of this week, the title change has not been decided on, according to this report.

“WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star,” the report added, noting that WWE wants Reigns on every big event.

Rhodes vs. Reigns is set to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

