Roman Reigns Talks About A Future in Acting

During an interview with The Hindu MetroPlus, Roman Reigns spoke about the possibility of acting in more movies. Reigns recently had a bit part in The Rock’s Hobbs and Shaw movie. He answers that he loves storytelling and is willing to do it no matter where that takes him, WWE or not.
I’m in love with storytelling and creation. Obviously, being with WWE has opened the gates. India is just one of the best examples, you know. The love and support has been unbelievable, and it has afforded me so many different opportunities and painted me in a light that has just been so special.
I cannot thank the Indian WWE Universe enough. I’ve been over there twice, and it has been very special. The way the Indian people received me once I got tagged in, it was just the next level of reaction and acceptance, so I can’t thank you guys enough for always being so good to me.
That type of love drives me forward to continue to want to be an entertainer, whether it’s in WWE, Hollywood or Bollywood. If there is a way to entertain, distract and create escapism, I’m all for it.
