Roman Reigns Talks About Staying Home, Being A Father, and Returning to Action

Roman Reigns recently talked with The Hindu MetroPlus about becoming a father, making the tough decision to stay home, and his big return to the WWE active roster.

Reigns is not out with an injury. He’s not sick. He decided on his own to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic to help protect his family and set an example for his community. He just recently welcomed twins into the world and didn’t want them to get sick. Reigns answered how he’s handling the parent life right now.

It’s been tough… it is hard to get two babies coordinated and on the same schedule, so that they don’t keep you up all night! They seem to have this little trick they like to play at about 6.30 in the morning, that is when I really wake up bright-eyed and ready to go… but it has been great. It has been a great blessing to have two more additions, and to be able to expand our family tree.

Reigns says that its not the WWE he’s worried about. He praises the company for all the steps they have taken, however, doesn’t want to risk traveling and socializing at this time.

For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about. The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can’t put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved. But I don’t want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I’ve been a part of this company just since I was a little boy. That’s why I always take it so personally when I represent them.

Its only a matter of when, not if, Roman Reigns returns. Reigns assures everyone that when he returns, it’s going to be a fight to remain at the top.