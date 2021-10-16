WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with Bleacher Report about a wide range of topics, including his upcoming title defense against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel and whether his signature gold glove is a nod to the Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Highlights are below.

Says Brock Lesnar is a huge threat to his Universal title run:

“I don’t know if there’s another competitor or opponent on [Brock Lesnar’s] level of legitimacy and certainly a huge threat to everything I’ve done for the last year and a half.”

On whether his gold glove is related to the Infinity Gauntlet:

“It’s more of a coincidence. I’m not going to say, ‘I’ve never watched The Avengers.’ No, I’ve seen all the movies, but honestly, I didn’t relate it to that. I just needed a change, and to me, the gold… it’s always been black, maybe a little bit of gray or blue. I’ve said it before: Everything I touch turns into gold, and that was the mindset I wanted to have. That power, the design of all of it and the underlying theme of what we’re trying to do is display power at its maximum in every regard.”