WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Herd to hype tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay per view, where the Tribal Chief will be defending the gold against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the Royal Rumble is a great example of a special event for WWE and their fans:

“I think from an annual standpoint, we provide so many things for our fans to be, you know, excited for, and I think it’s without question that WrestleMania is our biggest event. But when you do it 52 weeks out of the year, you have to continue to provide special events for your fans, and that’s what we do, the Royal Rumble is a great example of that.”

How he takes great responsibility in being the last man eliminated:

“The Rumble man, it’s special for me. I’ve won it before in the past. I’ve been in the top two, like, the second guy, I guess you would say the loser of the match, you know, at the very end multiple times. But that’s a great responsibility, to see that winner, to be able to push him forward to the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, to put him on that path. It’s a great responsibility as a performer. And I’ve had some really good individual matches as well, along the way. But I’m looking to do something special, and change the game in two nights.”

Hypes his match with Kevin Owens:

“You never really know when it comes to Kevin Owens. You never know if it’s going to be a war of words, or if it’s going to be a dog fight. So you’re going to have to tune in to see how exactly I torture Kevin Owens. But one thing I really want to get across is I want to make a point, so he understands what he’s stepping into. Sometimes he’s a bit delusional. He’s a tough guy and he’s a very resilient guy. So sometimes, you have to really spell it out to people like that. He’s not the best. I hold the spot. I’m the Universal Champion. I’m the head of the table. I’m the Tribal Chief of WWE for a reason. I’ve been doing this for years at a very high level – at an elite level.”

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)