Roman Reigns is at the top of the pro wrestling landscape, but even he knows it was not easy to get there.

The WWE superstar and current Undisputed Universal champion spoke on this topic during an interview with the Associated Press, where the Tribal Chief hyped up this weekend’s WrestleMania 39, an event that he will be defending his pair of titles against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

During the interview, Reigns was asked about his early days as a babyface in WWE and how hard it was for him to connect with fans after his popular group The Shield went their separate ways.

There was always that struggle, and I don’t blame them. Everything we’re doing now and how it is displayed — the character work, the personality, the storylines, all of that the information we’re giving our fans, we’re keeping everything as logical as you can in a wrestling show.

Reigns recalled working with the legendary Dusty Rhodes during his time in developmental. He says the American Dream played an instrumental part in his career.

He’s critical early on as far as instilling confidence. He saw the man I would become opposed to what I was looking at in the mirror. I’ve lived with that and carried that with me anytime I have doubts.

Finally…Reigns discussed whether he would ever depart WWE for a life in Hollywood or another venture. He says that as long as WWE continues to pay him he’ll happily stick around.

I feel good. I take care of myself. I’m not running around doing anything crazy. I raise children and dominate the wrestling game,” said Reigns, who turns 38 in May. “If they keep cutting these insane checks, I’ll stay around.

Reigns is set to go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on this evening’s edition of SmackDown, the final show before the two-night WrestleMania event. The full preview for SmackDown can be found here.