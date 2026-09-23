Roman Reigns is thinking about WWE’s future as well as his own.

During his recent interview with Complex, Reigns discussed the responsibility he feels to help develop younger wrestlers as he reaches a different stage of his career.

“I do think with where I’m at, there is a responsibility to try to tap into the future,” Reigns said. “Give them time to tap into my experience and my mindset and what makes me tick and what allows me to be successful.”

One challenge is that Reigns isn’t around the locker room in the same way veterans traditionally were. He compared his situation to The Undertaker, who was regularly around other talent backstage and could naturally serve as a mentor.

“The Undertaker, before the bus system came around, he was always in the locker room, so he was able to have that godfather effect,” Reigns said.

“I’m not just in the middle of all the talent anymore, so these guys can’t really use me as the resource.”

That leaves Reigns with another way to help WWE’s younger wrestlers: working with them.

Reigns believes simply having a match against him can benefit another performer, but there’s a significant difference between that and WWE deliberately using what he has built to help launch someone into a bigger position.

“It’s one thing to have a match with me. It’s another to be the guy that we’re working towards to transition from me, or to use my equity to then put a rocket on that guy’s back,” Reigns said.

“If you’re in the ring with me, your value’s going up. It sounds arrogant, but I don’t mean it that way. I just mean that if you get in the ring with me, you’re gonna get the very best Roman Reigns.”

Reigns added that the process only works if the wrestler already brings something meaningful to the table. His role can be to identify and amplify those qualities rather than create them from scratch.

“You put them with someone like me, and I’ll be able to exploit it and then try to magnify and make it even greater,” Reigns said. “But they got to have that thing going for themselves already.”

Reigns also addressed what’s still left for him to accomplish in WWE.

Rather than naming a specific opponent or milestone, Reigns pointed to his interest in long-term storytelling. As younger wrestlers continue developing, he expects new opponents and stories to emerge organically.

“I got like a little bit of OCD when it comes to storytelling and stuff. I like symmetrical situations, continuity and stuff,” Reigns said. “It’s all about the nuances.”

Reigns acknowledged that he’s gradually approaching a point where younger stars will take over more of the spotlight, but he believes their growth could actually create intriguing new possibilities for the latter stages of his career.

“As these young guys continue to grow, they’re gonna create matchups and situations for me,” Reigns said.

“As I’m phasing out and as they’re really taking the helm, their superstardom, I think, will create those type of fantasy warfares.”

Despite using the phrase “phasing out,” Reigns isn’t necessarily expecting his in-ring career to end anytime soon.

If he can maintain his physical condition, Reigns believes there may even be another significant run ahead of him.

“If I stay in shape and I do my end of the job,” Reigns said, “I could possibly still have a whole ‘nother run that we didn’t even think about.”

Also during the interview, Roman Reigns elaborated on Cody Rhodes being only current WWE Superstar who has proven he can carry the company after he’s gone.