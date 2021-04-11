WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with WWE Now India to hype up night two of WrestleMania 37, where the Tribal Chief defends his title against Royal Rumble winner Edge and former world champion Daniel Bryan in the evening’s main event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s always trying to best himself:

You know, this is going on my fifth main event for WrestleMania. It could have been a sixth main event WrestleMania which has to be a record. But honestly, that’s something that I don’t really care. I don’t look at the record books. I don’t feel like I’m ever competing with anybody. I’m just competing with myself. I’m trying to best myself and just completely raised my game and always up the level that I’m at.

On Edge and Daniel Bryan’s comeback story:

The fact that I missed last year – to miss the biggest one of the years tough. So, to be able to get back in the swing of things and be able to perform at this WrestleMania, and that also be able to do it with such a legend like Edge. A huge amount of respect to Edge & Daniel Bryan. But to be able to see these guys his comeback story to see everything, the struggle that they’ve gone through the adversity that they’ve overcome, to be able to showcase our talents and our storytelling ability and bring the biggest fight to the WrestleMania stage possible.

His strategy for the match: