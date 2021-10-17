During his recent interview with Bleacher Report WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns spoke about his favorite defenses during this title reign, with the Tribal Chief calling his feud with cousin Jey Uso his favorite of them all. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

On his feud with Jey Uso:

“I think to me, personally, I think the most special was the stuff I did with my cousin Jey. I felt more connected to those two matches and that storyline than I’ve ever felt to anything else, and a lot of those promos and stuff like that and the emotion you could see in it were real. I think we were able to tap into baggage that we’ve had that we may have never spoke about or thought was an issue like common ground, but it was something we were able to dive into.”

Thoughts on his MITB match against Edge:

“One that’s super special to me as well, outside of the stuff I did with my family because it was so strong with Jey, was the match I had with Edge at Money in the Bank. I believe that was in Fort Worth, the first pay-per-view back. I haven’t watched that match back, so I can’t really detail the energy and if it was as loud as it was in the arena, but in the arena, that crowd was live. The timing and the pacing, I’ve seen some critique it and call it a little slow, but that’s what the heavyweights in main events do.”

Discusses the Mania 37 main event:

“When you hear Paul Heyman go in on it and laying down the history of it being the most dominant finish in WrestleMania main event history, nobody’s ever stacked two guys in the main event of WrestleMania, and I did that. For me to be able to say I did that is crazy, but I think that’s just recognition and an accolade alone.”