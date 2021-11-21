WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns appeared on the Michael Kay Show to hype this evening’s Survivor Series pay per view and discuss the precautions he takes from COVID, and whether he’ll ever make the big leap to Hollywood like the Rock and John Cena did. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the precautions he took during the pandemic, and still takes even when traveling with WWE on the road:

“I mean it’s something that still to this day we have to take very seriously, we have to be very precautious, and always keep myself in the right situation. WWE, along with myself, we’ve kind of created a traveling bubble in order to keep me as isolated as possible. It’s not easy. It’s not a situation like the NBA was able to do last year where they did the whole league all in one area. We’re a traveling act and we’re constantly moving around. These private flights and getting to the bus in every town, it’s an expensive piece of business, but we would rather spend the money to stay safe, continue to keep health a priority, and then also still deliver within the performance as well and give the fans what they deserve.”

Whether he’ll ever make a full-time leap into Hollywood like the Rock and John Cena:

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that’s my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the timeframe, but that’s something I definitely want to dabble in, I want to gain more experience, and I want to use these tools that I’ve learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me. I just had to capture them. I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way, I just picked up so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fan base and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it’s about getting into that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

