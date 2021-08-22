Roman Reigns did an interview with ODE to promote SummerSlam where he retained the WWE Universal Title over John Cena in the main event.

During it, he spoke about the guys he looked up to growing up.

“Bret Hart was always my guy. I enjoyed that sports-centric, athletic type of performance that he put on. He was a pro wrestler’s pro wrestler. His work ethic and the amount of dedication he put in is second to none. As I got older, you hear all the stories and all the respect that has shined on The Undertaker. I had a match with him, to be able to do it again would have been awesome.

The meat of his career, when he was a weekly full-time performer, it would have been awesome to do a full tour to be able to go around the world and learn from him and experience what it’s like to be in the ring with him night after night would have been really good. Right now, Ric Flair, in my own way…we’re not the same type of performers or characters but there is a similar light that I’m trying to shine on my legacy and this portion of my career that he’s known for. Elevating all talent, being consistent and durable for years and constantly pulling the best out of every single person in the ring with me. These are traits that I’m trying to emulate,” he said.