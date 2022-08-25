Roman Reigns made an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to promote WWE Clash at the Castle, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre.

During it, Reigns spoke about Vince McMahon resigning as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him.

“You know, it’s just hard to believe [that Vince McMahon is no longer CEO and Chairman of WWE], because I think along with anyone who has followed this business or been in this business that just, Vince is gonna be running this. I’m gonna be long gone. I’ll be 20 years retired and Vince is still running the show, you know what I mean? So I think that was just kind of, ah, okay, we’ll see. We’ll see him in six months or something like that I think was kind of the mindset that I initially took and then I think we received, you know, the Talent Relations text message and then obviously, a personal message from him and we talked a little bit and yeah.”

Reigns was asked if he is concerned that the way he’s been presented on TV might change under new leadership.

“Well I mean, we’re not erasing what I’ve done, you know what I mean? So I think it’s very visible, even if Paul [Levesque] wasn’t completely locked into what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year with the health issues that he’s overcome and everything, the journey that he’s been on. But, you know, we never forget what we’ve done and the body of work that we have and why we’re to the point that we are, but I think like anyone that’s trying to get better or progress, they’re gonna keep that mindset that I’m constantly trying to better myself. This week is an audition for next week and that’s how I look at it. I literally — it was funny because I just did that house show in Ottawa and one of the producers, after we were done, they come up to me and, ‘Man, you bump like you’re auditioning for a job’ and I don’t do anything crazy. We didn’t do any crazy bumps or any[thing] but it was just my regular ‘ole flatbacks but, I attacked the mat as if it was my first day of training. As an athlete, that’s how we’ve always been trained as in 100 percent every single time so that was instilled as a child so, for me, I don’t care who’s running the show. In my mind, I’m running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week, it don’t matter if it’s Vince [McMahon], Triple H, Nick [Khan], Stephanie [McMahon], Amazon, Disney, Paul Heyman, any — Jimmy [Traina], you could run the show and you know who the man is.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcript