Roman Reigns has enjoyed the challenges of a PG product in WWE over the years, but he’s equally excited about the reigns coming off when censorship isn’t as big an issue when the company makes the transition to Netflix in January.

Ahead of the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on January 6, “The Original Tribal Chief” was joined by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman for a chat as part of Bloomberg Power Players of New York.

During the in-depth sit-down discussion earlier this week, the former longest-reigning WWE champion of the modern era spoke about working under the PG conditions within the company for years, and how he’s intrigued by having the chance to ‘push the envelope’ a bit when WWE Raw moves from USA Network to Netflix on 1/6.

“If we allow Paul to do Hall of Fame speeches nonstop, we’ll definitely push that envelope,” Reigns said with a smirk. “For me, I’ve always enjoyed the challenges of being PG. No offense to our predecessors and the people who came before us and the ratings they revolved around, but to me, it’s more challenging to be able to tell these stories. It also allows you to connect with a broader audience, which I feel is always the goal.”

Reigns continued, “We want to reach as many people as possible There is a fine limit to where you cross that threshold to where you push people off of the product. I think there is a nice range we can play with and push the envelope in certain senses, but I think we need to stick to our values and morals we’ve set in place and the culture we have now.”

