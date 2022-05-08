Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns broke character again at Saturday’s live event in Trenton, New Jersey where he had some words for the fans.

He thanked them and noted that he does not know if he will ever be back in Trenton again because he is starting a new phase in his life.

Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF — ︎ ‎ ‏ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022

Over the last few years, Reigns has hinted about making the transition into Hollywood.

WWE is on board with this as WWE President Nick Khan recently told “The Town” podcast that the company was helping Reigns to cross over into Hollywood.