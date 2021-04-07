Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 on Sunday where he defends the WWE Universal Title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match
Speaking to PEOPLE, Reigns discussed his character transformation into “The Tribal Chief.”
“It feels good. There’s a lot of truth to what we put into the Tribal Chief character, the burden of the crown, of being the face of the company. I think everybody would like to be Superman, but to be able to have some of those Superman qualities, then also display the emotions, the mentality that comes into it, and the way it can affect a man. People connect to that. People understand the struggle, people understand these different battles, these emotional battles that my character kind of displays on a weekly basis,” he continues. “I think it allows for a different connection, and that’s why it’s been received so well.”