WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with CBS Sports to hype this evening’s edition of SmackDown, which will mark the first time fans have been able to return for WWE (aside from WrestleMania 37) since the COVID-19 outbreak back in March of 2020. The Tribal Chief states that no one carried WWE the way he has in the company’s long prestigious history. Highlights are below.

Says he carried the WWE during the ThunderDome era:

That’s my legacy coming out of the ThunderDome. Hands down, without question, it can be debated for great content on social media and WWE.com to put these polls and try to make an argument. But there’s no argument. There’s been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have over the past year and I stand on that. You can throw anybody out. We can try and be nice and say, ‘Oh, Bayley! She just got hurt. She was the best.’ Come on, let’s not lie to ourselves. The Tribal Chief has carried the WWE for well over a year now and there’s no denying it.

How he doesn’t want to get stuck in any mindset now that fans are coming back:

I don’t think I can just be stuck in any mindset or any pattern. Like anything, there’s some greatness to being able to evolve and to change. Sometimes there’s some growing pains that come with that mindset that you have to get through to find that promised land. For me, I don’t think it’s something I have to stay concrete with. There’s some things I’d like to keep in mind and some of these tools, the ThunderDome was a challenge and you had to show different layers and you had to source different tools and sharpen those tools and work on different parts of the craft. There’s a lot of positive things we can carry forward to a live crowd and there’s other things we have to adjust and evolve in real time week-to-week.

On in-ring dialogue and playing off chants: