WWE superstar and current Universal champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin from FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics, including when the Tribal Chief thinks it would be the best time to face off against his cousin, The Rock. Hear what the champ had to say below.

We’ll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense. He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.

Reigns full interview with Satin releases this Thursday.