Roman Reigns is hitting the mainstream this evening to promote WWE’s upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“The OTC” is scheduled to appear on tonight’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC and Peacock.

The pro wrestling veteran will be appearing to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 42 shows, which features him challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns is appearing fresh off of an explosive main event segment on the March 23 episode of WWE Raw, which saw him beat down Punk to close out the show.

He is not advertised to appear on next Monday night’s WWE Raw show in Houston, TX., however he is advertised for the WrestleMania 42 “go-home” episode the following week on April 13.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Reigns vs. Punk, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.