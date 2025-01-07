Roman Reigns is set to be acknowledged on RAW in three weeks.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to win back his ula fala. This means he’s now the official Tribal Chief.

Later in the show, Paul Heyman and Reigns walked toward the exit and Heyman asked when Reigns wanted his acknowledgment ceremony to take place.

Reigns replied, “January 27th.”

Actor Macaulay Culkin, who was the star of Home Alone, was in attendance at the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Culkin was sitting next to Seth Green.

On commentary, Michael Cole said, “He’s not home alone tonight!” Pat McAfee added, “Kate McCallister is the worst mom of all-time!”

Rapper Travis Scott made an appearance on this week’s premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

On commentary, Michael Cole announced that Scott was originally set to perform the new WWE RAW theme “4X4.”

Instead of performing, Scott stood in the crowd, holding a WWE Hardcore Championship, a drink, and what looked like a joint.

He took a puff from the joint as Jey Uso made his way to the ring.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was interviewed backstage during the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) interrupted Iglesias, voicing their frustrations about not being interviewed.

Kingston called Iglesias as a fluffy buffoon. The Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri) arrived to back Iglesias, who initiated a “New Day Sucks” chant.

Iglesias then left with Alpha Academy, while Kingston remarked that no one would tune in to watch Fluffy’s upcoming comedy special on Netflix.

Iglesias attended WrestleMania 40 and also hosts “WWE Rivals” on A&E.

