Could “The OTC” be the next legend that “The Career Killer” sets his sights on?

The topic came up during the Royal Rumble Recap podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights where Gunther talks about retiring AJ Styles and other legends, and how Roman Reigns could be next.

On doing a public service be retiring legends like Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles: “But the question is like, what do you get out of it? What does everybody else get out of it? It’s like, I’m doing a good service to the sport, to the business of professional wrestling, because there’s all those guys, they always think they’re welcome, they chase another moment, and nobody takes the time and invests their energy in stepping up to them and make them understand, ‘hey, get out of here.’ It’s like, you’ve done your thing. It’s time to move on and take moments away from people far greater like myself. So that’s what it is. Simple as that. You can blame me for what it is, but my career is not built on what fans think about me. My career is not built on Goldberg, John Cena, AJ Styles. My career is built on the results I deliver, the performances I deliver. That’s what it’s built on.”

On how Roman Reigns might be next on his list: “No, let them all hug each other and cry a little bit, but no. I had bigger things to focus on. I had to go into the Royal Rumble again. I knew, obviously, I was the last one, so I knew what was waiting for me, and as you could have mentioned that too, when I walked down there, AJ took it out of me, and making it to the last two with Roman Reigns. It was the first time with Roman in the ring. But my way leads to the World Heavyweight Championship or the WWE Championship in the future. So I assume it won’t be the last time. We’ll see. Definitely an obstacle.”